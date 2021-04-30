Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop And Celebrity Cruises Team Up To Bring Wellness On Board

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Batten down the hatches, Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop are partnering with Celebrity Cruises.

The actress-turned-wellness-guru announced she’ll be serving as the company’s “well-being advisor” on Instagram.

“I am always happiest by, in or on the sea!” Paltrow wrote in the post that also featured a photo of her in a bikini on the beach. “I’ll be behind the scenes, working on some special projects… My team Goop is curating programming and fitness kits to add to Celebrity’s wellness the experience. I’m sworn to secrecy on the rest — keep an eye out for the details coming soon.”

In a press release Celebrity Cruises said, “we’re taking luxury travel to the next level with Goop,” and revealed fitness kits on board were for “enhancing self-care and collective well-being.”

Followers of the Oscar-winning actress were divided on the news, with one user posting, “You may be the first person to get me on a cruise.”

Another fan said, “How is this possible you as a brand of well-being which i support now going into cruises which is the worse thing ever for our planet????!!! i guess the answer is 💵💵💵💵”

The “Sliding Doors” actress founded Goop in 2008. Starting out as a newsletter, it quickly expanded into a lifestyle website which now includes e-commerce and collaborations with fashion brands.

“At Goop, our curiosity leads us to explore different approaches to well-being and sends us around the world, reporting on the best places to eat, drink, engage, and unwind,” Paltrow said in a statement via the cruise line. “Near the nexus of these interests, we came across Celebrity’s mission to disrupt the traditional notion of being well-traveled. As Celebrity’s new well-being advisor, I’ll be working with my team at goop to bring onboard some of our favourite practices and tools for deepening well-being and joy.”

Other celebs involved in Celebrity Beyond include designer Nate Berkus, architect Tom Wright, and Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud.