Melissa McCarthy Cries Her Eyes Out After Watching ‘Million Dollar Baby’ For The First Time

Melissa McCarthy is sharing a look at her relatable reaction to watching “Million Dollar Baby” for the first time.

The comedian broke down in tears following the emotional movie, which stars Hilary Swank, Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman.

Taking to Instagram to share a video of her weepy response to the film, McCarthy wrote, “For no understandable reason I had never seen ‘Million Dollar Baby’. Here is my eloquent and intellectual review.”

The clip sees the “Bridesmaids” actress sobbing and wiping away tears as the credits play in the background.

“I just thought it was gonna be a boxing movie and it wasn’t,” she admits.

“Oh my god, she (Hilary) was perfect,” McCarthy adds.

The 2004 movie, which was directed by Eastwood, centres on an amateur boxer (Swank) who dreams of turning professional.

The tearjerking film picked up the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Directing following its critically acclaimed release.