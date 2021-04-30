‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress Esmé Bianco Sues Marilyn Manson, Alleging Rape And Sexual Assault

Esmé Bianco has filed a lawsuit against Marilyn Manson.

The British actress, who appeared in “Game of Thrones”, came forward in February, along with more than a dozen other woman, alleging abuse against the singer, whose real name is Brian Warner.

Bianco had told The Cut at the time that Manson abused her psychologically and physically, including whipping and cutting her, and chasing her through his apartment carrying an ax.

In her new lawsuit, the actress also alleges that Manson raped her in May 2011, as well as using drugs, force and threats to coerce her into performing sexual acts.

“Mr. Warner controlled Ms. Bianco’s movements and threatened to interfere with her visa process,” the suit alleges, according to Variety. “Mr. Warner alternately kept Ms. Bianco awake for days at a time and then would lock her out of the apartment overnight.”

“It took Ms. Bianco years to understand the extent of Mr. Warner’s physical, sexual, psychological, and emotional abuse,” the filing continues. “Her career suffered due to the deterioration of her mental health caused by Mr. Warner. She deals with complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, depression, and panic attacks to this day as a result.”

Bianco also issued a statement, which read, “As millions of survivors like myself are painfully aware, our legal system is far from perfect. This is why I co-created the Phoenix Act, a law which gives precious additional healing time to thousands of domestic violence survivors. But while I fight for a more just legal system, I am also pursuing my right to demand my abuser be held to account, using every avenue available to me.”

She continued, “For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye. Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard. My hope is that by raising mine I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice.”