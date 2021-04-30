Meghan Markle Discusses Issues Like Racial Bias And Mental Health During Passionate Roundtable With Group Of Trailblazing Girls

The Duchess of Sussex is giving girls a platform to speak about the important issues facing their generation today.

During a recent virtual roundtable with Girls Inc. and National Women’s Law Center, Meghan Markle heard from a group of passionate 13 to 18-year-olds, primarily girls of colour, who are part of Girls. Inc affiliates across America.

RELATED: Oprah Was Surprised By The ‘Reverberating Impact’ Of The Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Interview

The group discussed important issues such as mental health, racial bias and injustice, as well as their everyday struggles during COVID-19, including identity loss and isolation.

The duchess also asked the girls to share the female figures who have inspired them most. Their answers included American civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, as well as Kala Bagai, one of the first South Asian women to immigrate to the United States in the early 20th century.

RELATED: Discovery+ To Dissect Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview In New Doc On Body Language

Many of the girls are young activists who have ambitions of becoming medical professionals, senators and presidents.

Stephanie J. Hull, President and CEO of Girls Inc. said, “We were honoured to have Girls Inc. girls join the duchess in a discussion about the issues that most affect them and the ways in which we can work together to drive social change and create a more compassionate and equitable world.”

RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Chrissy Teigen And More Join ‘Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World’

Adding, “We are grateful to have the duchess as a champion and advocate for girls and women.”

Fatima Goss Graves, President & CEO of National Women’s Law Center said, “In this moment as we begin to imagine what it is like to reopen and recover from the pandemic, we must seize the opportunity to centre the experiences of girls – especially girls of colour and LGBTQ+ youth – in how we reimagine our culture and curriculum, our policies and our priorities.”