Orville Peck And Trixie Mattel Team Up For Foot Stomping Cover Of ‘Jackson’

Orville Peck and Trixie Mattel are going to “Jackson”.

The pair have teamed up for a new cover of the classic country song, which dropped on Friday, April 30.

The energetic video sees the pair performing “Jackson” on stage at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Mattel dons a crimson coloured dress, while Peck wears one of his signature fringed masks.

“Yoohooo! my dear friend @trixiemattel has a brand new EP out today and we covered one of my favourite country duets,” wrote Peck in an Instagram post announcing the collaboration.

“Jackson” was originally written by Billy Edd Wheeler and Jerry Leiber back in 1963.

The song first became famous after Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood covered it in 1967. Later that same year, Johnny Cash and June Carter hit No. 2 on the country chart and won a Grammy for their rendition of of the duet.

“Jackson” features on Mattel’s Full Coverage, Vol. 1 EP, which dropped on Friday, Aprl 30.