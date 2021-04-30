Haitian Hospital, Justice Defenders Charity Receive 6-Figure Donations From ‘Jeopardy!’ As Anderson Cooper Ends Stint As Guest Host

Anderson Cooper’s two-week “Jeopardy!” stint comes to a close on Friday, and the charities he selected will be receiving some hefty donations as the show matches the contestant winnings.

According to a press release from the show, “Jeopardy!” will be donating $118,000 to Hospital Albert Schweitzer in Haiti, which has a mission of collaborating with the people of the Caribbean nation as they strive to improve their health and overall quality of life.

For the second week, the show is making a donation of an additional $138,197 to Justice Defenders, an organization that provides training for paralegals and lawyers in order to provide legal services for otherwise defenceless communities in Africa.

To date, the amount of donations to various charitable causes on behalf of the recent guest hosts is $992,127.

Following the CNN anchor’s stint, “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker will take over “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the next two weeks, starting on Monday, May 3.