Lance Bass Celebrates #ItsGonnaBeMay Day With Epic TikTok Dance

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lance Bass is kicking off the month of May with a bang.

The former *NSYNC star took to TikTok to bust out some of the band’s famous choreography ahead of the beginning of the new month.

RELATED: Lance Bass Says ‘We Should Listen To’ What Britney Spears Has To Say About Her Conservatorship Dispute With Father

The singer honoured both International Dance Day and “It’s Gonna Be May Day” by dancing to *NSYNC’s hit 2000 track, “It’s Gonna Be Me”.

RELATED: Lance Bass And Vivica A. Fox Call Out ‘DWTS’ Judges For Being Biased Against Certain Dancers

The song featured on the boy band’s third studio album, No Strings Attached.

In recent years, April 30 has become a day when *NSYNC memes fill social media feeds.

RELATED: Lance Bass Thinks Colton Underwood Will ‘Get A Lot Of Backlash’ From The LGBT Community

Check out some of this year’s #ItsGonnaBeMay posts.