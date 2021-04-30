Lance Bass Celebrates #ItsGonnaBeMay Day With Epic TikTok Dance

Lance Bass is kicking off the month of May with a bang.
The former *NSYNC star took to TikTok to bust out some of the band’s famous choreography ahead of the beginning of the new month.
@lance
It’s NationalDanceDay, so I’m gonna need y’all to duet this for #ItsGonnaBeMay Day tomorrow!! #Choreo #RamenNoodles #NSYNC #FYP
The singer honoured both International Dance Day and “It’s Gonna Be May Day” by dancing to *NSYNC’s hit 2000 track, “It’s Gonna Be Me”.
The song featured on the boy band’s third studio album, No Strings Attached.
In recent years, April 30 has become a day when *NSYNC memes fill social media feeds.
Check out some of this year’s #ItsGonnaBeMay posts.
Justin Timberlake every year on April 30th…. #itsgonnabemay pic.twitter.com/8sEZzTQYPk
— The Martin Law Firm (@MartinLawFirmTX) April 30, 2021
It’s April 30th… that means #ItsGonnaBeMay 😁 pic.twitter.com/JlawmjseoM
— Storm ⛈ (@Stormviking010) April 30, 2021
It’s today!! Happy #ItsGonnaBeMay Day! 🎉🎊🥳🎈🪅 @NSYNC @jtimberlake @realjoeyfatone @JCChasez @IamCKirkpatrick @astro_kianna pic.twitter.com/nhhteP4Cfy
— Chelsea O (@chelseaoffor) April 30, 2021
Take it away, Justin… #ItsGonnaBeMay pic.twitter.com/e38mkmhVIK
— Michael Christodoulou (@michaelchristod) April 30, 2021