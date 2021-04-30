Lizzo Is Getting Real On Social Media With Unedited Nude Selfies

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 14: Lizzo at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Lizzo is bringing realness to social media by sharing unedited nude pics of her body.

In a new interview with The Cut, the 33-year-old explained why some social media users try to politicize her selfies — and why that’s a problem for her “Good as Hell” philosophy.

The singer opened up about true self-love, and the difference between body positivity and normativity. Lizzo said she’s just trying to be “body normative,” where the size of your body or what it looks like isn’t even an issue.

“I’m not trying to create a whole new movement,” Lizzo shared.

“I just mean what you’re looking at is normal. Let’s stop talking about it. This is my body, nothing to see here. Keep it moving.” She continued, “I hope that I can post the kinds of materials that I post, showing my body and showing my rolls or whatever. And people are just like, ‘Okay. Beautiful picture. Next.’ Instead of, like, ‘Oh my gosh, a full-figured body. How strikingly political!'”

The Grammy winner doesn’t want her pics to be scroll-stopping, merely ordinary, “It don’t gotta be all of that! That is where I’m going with body-normative-speak,” she said.

Last week Lizzo posted a naked selfie to announce herself as a partner in the “Dove Self-Esteem Project”, “I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie… now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural.”

The project has been around since 2004 and provides information to parents and mentors on how to combat issues young teens face, such as bullying and low self-esteem. The ad encourages adults to talk to teens about how social media isn’t real.

“I felt like our messages were parallel,” she says. “This is really, really important to me — helping young people in the way they view themselves, and helping me and the way I view myself on the Internet.”

Despite her efforts, the Grammy winner is still seeing many problems with how bodies are talked about online, even amongst communities that aim to celebrate diverse figures. “There’s even a lot of very triggering and fat-phobic behaviours that have come from the body-positive movement,” she told The Cut.

Continuing, “There are things like body checking, and comparing sizes, or shaming sides. Like, ‘Oh, it’s midsize girls’ turn; big girls, you’ve had your moment.’ Huh? It’s not about a moment. It’s about this system that oppresses big bodies.”

Lizzo said she had to learn “the hard way” how to navigate social media. “I’m still not on Twitter,” she reflected. “I had to learn to find people who look like me, women who have bodies like mine, Black girls, girls who have hair like mine and smiles like mine. I believe that that has greatly improved my relationship with social media.”