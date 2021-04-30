Sebastian Stan Reveals Why Marvel Paired Him With Anthony Mackie On Press Tours

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 20: Sebastian Stan attends "The Last Full Measure" Atlanta red carpet screening at SCADshow on January 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions )

Sebastian Stan admits he gets uncomfortable and withdraws in interviews.

In a video clip on Twitter, the actor revealed that during the press tour for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, Marvel paired him with Anthony Mackie so he’d be comfortable and talk more.

He wrote in the tweet: “I feel like they really wanted me to talk, they were worried I didn’t talk a lot, because I get very uncomfortable. Anyway, so they put me with Anthony and they were like, ‘just put him in with Anthony, he’s going to talk’, and I was talking by the end I was very lively. I was a lively person and it really is thanks to him.”

Stan stars alongside Mackie in the American web television miniseries created for Disney+ by Malcolm Spellman, based on the Marvel Comics characters Sam Wilson Winter Soldier. The show is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise.

Stan is also set to star in the film “Monday”, alongside Denise Gough, about two Americans in Athens during a heatwave. And the best way to beat the heat is to strip down.

Earlier this week, Stan teased fans with a cheeky glimpse in a nude Instagram post.

Stan and Gough also spoke to Refinery29 about the sex scenes.

“Sebastian carried his side, so I didn’t ever feel like I’m being filmed now, having sex. The camera just kind of moved around and we pretended. And then we jumped in the sea,” Gough told the outlet.

“I think, as long as everything felt earned… and it did. With every scene, not just sex scenes or the nudity, it’s like, ‘What’s the most truthful thing here? They would be naked because they just did this. And that.’ It always felt safe that way,” Stan added.