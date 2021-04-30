Halle Berry Jokes About Her ‘Oscar Bob’ On Instagram: ‘Just Kidding’

Pairing a purple Dolce & Gabbana gown with a dramatic bob and baby bangs, Halle Berry had everyone talking, and apparently fooled at the 2021 Oscars.

The “Kings” actress, 54, stepped out on the red carpet and debuted a shocking new hairstyle after posting an Instagram story of chunks of hair on the ground, indicating that she got a cut for the occasion.

The look caused quite the social media stir and it wasn’t long before memes surfaced of her shaggy yet sharp style.

Berry shook off the negative comments about her Oscars look, and even participated in poking a little fun at herself. She shared the below video on Twitter, and even thanked her fans for the funny memes:

But now we can all stop guessing and breathe a sigh of relief, on Friday Halle posted on Instagram with a new sunlit selfie of her smiling face and her flowing, long caramel hair.

The “Catwoman” star wrote, “Oscar bob… just kidding,” along with another laughing-crying face.

It seems fans were pleased. “Don’t ever do that again,” one fan wrote. While another said, “Of course! I didn’t believe it for a second!”As one follower sweetly remarked, “U look gorgeous with any hair style.”

Halle isn’t ready to forget her viral look anytime soon. As she tweeted on Friday, “Love you guys and your memes. xx.”