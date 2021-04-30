Tom Jones, 80, Becomes Oldest Man To Reach No 1 On U.K. Album Chart

Tom Jones has just hit another huge milestone in his career at age 80.

The iconic musician is officially the oldest man ever to top the U.K. album chart, thanks to his new record, Surrounded By Time.

RELATED: Stevie Wonder Brings Tom Jones To Tears With Musical Surprise On ‘The Voice UK’

The Welsh singer described the achievement as “tremendous” in a statement shared with The Guardian.

“I am so proud of everyone who helped me create this music,” he continued. “I had a ball working with them and to get this result is just incredible. It’s wonderful that the public has allowed me to be musically expressive at my time of life and have shown their support. I am forever grateful.”

RELATED: Sir Tom Jones Wows With Impromptu Performance Of ‘With These Hands’

At age 92, Vera Lynn was the oldest artist to ever top the U.K. album chart.

The singer released her greatest hits collection in 2009.

RELATED: Sir Tom Jones Is Feeling ‘Bulletproof’ After Second Dose Of Vaccine

Jones is also the first Welsh artist to top the chart since 2012.