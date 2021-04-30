Netflix Drops Moving New Drama ‘The Disciple’

Netflix has just released its new Indian Marathi language movie, “The Disciple”.

The film centres on Sharad Nerulkar, who devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist, diligently following the traditions and discipline of the old masters, his guru and his father.

RELATED: Netflix Shows Off Huge Slate Of Summer Movies In Epic New Sizzle Reel

The log line explains, “As the years go by, Sharad starts to wonder whether it’s really possible to achieve the excellence he’s striving for. This is a journey of devotion, passion and searching for the absolute in contemporary.”

“The Disciple” stars Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Kiran Yadnyopavit.

The film was honoured with the Amplify Voices Award at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

RELATED: Pete Davidson To Play Joey Ramone In Netflix Biopic

It was also awarded Best Screenplay at the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

Director Chaitanya Tamhane said, “The story of ‘The Disciple’ came from my own search for excellence and direction. It’s about how many of us follow all the rules and yet, sometimes, find that something is missing.”

RELATED: Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie Star In Eerie First Look At Netflix’s ‘The Woman In The Window’

The filmmaker added, “And now, not only has Netflix acquired it to stream to a discerning global audience. I’m truly grateful and humbled that global industry stalwarts have found this film worthy.”