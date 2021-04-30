‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Child Star Lisa Jakub Has Perfect Response To Question About ‘Whatever Happened’ To Her

Lisa Jakub hit the big time after starring alongside Robin Williams in one of his most loved comedies back in 1993.

In “Mrs. Doubtfire”, Jakub played Lydia Hillard, the eldest of three children whose father (Williams) disguised himself as a nanny in order to remain close to the kids after separating from their mom, played by Sally Field.

Now age 42, Jakub no longer acts, instead choosing a career as a mental wellness coach.

The former child star took to Instagram on Friday, April 30 to respond to an article asking “whatever happened” to her.

“Well, ummm, I mean, a lot of stuff has happened since 1993 so you’re gonna need to be more specific,” wrote Jakub, while sharing a screenshot of the headline.

Writing in the comments, “Mrs. Doubtfire” co-star Mara Wilson said, “Ugh, it’s like when they say someone ‘turned out well’ or ‘DIDN’T turn out well’. What does that MEAN? Who ‘turns out’ anything?”

Following “Mrs. Doubtfire”, Jakub also starred in the 1996 Sci-fi/Action movie “Independence Day”

In recent years, Jakub has penned books titled You Look Like That Girl and Not Just Me.