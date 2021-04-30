Taran Killam And Cobie Smulders Hit Disneyland On First Day Of Reopening Following COVID-19 Closures

Click to share this via email

Taran Killam and Cobie Smulders enjoyed a magical day at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., after it reopened for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Killiam took to Instagram on Friday, April 30 to share snapshots from their fun-filled trip around the park.

“Happy @disneyland reopening day,” wrote the “Saturday Night Live” alum.

“My first significant ‘we’re doomed’ moment was when it closed. My first significant ‘we’re coming back’ moment was this,” he added.

The pictures show the couple wearing masks while visiting attractions like the Disneyland Fire Department, Main Street, the Tea Cups and Sleeping Beauty’s Castle.

The park reopened on Friday after being closed for 13 months.

The couple, who wed in 2021, are parents to 11-year-old Shaelyn and 6-year-old Janita.