Kevin Zegers Reflects On Being 10 Years Sober In Powerful Instagram Message

Kevin Zegers is looking back on his journey toward recovery while celebrating 10 years of sobriety.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday, April 30 to mark the important milestone by sharing a powerful message.

“Ten years ago today, I was sleeping on a St. Paul sidewalk. One small suitcase of possessions left to my name. I was bankrupt, in every way possible,” he began. “Addiction had taken over my life. I’d been hospitalized, institutionalized and intervened on more times than I can recall.”

The post continued, “I was too sick for anyone to continue to watch. But something happened when I woke up in a hospital bed the next morning, something I’m grateful for to this day. I woke up broken. I had run out of road. I couldn’t do this alone anymore. And I plead for help.”

After getting back on track, Zeger bagged roles in hit TV shows like “Gossip Girl”, “Fear of the Walking Dead” and “Rebel”.

The father of two concluded his post by adding, “So if you’re at the end of your road, I implore you to reach up your hand. Rely on the kindness of others. We’re out here. Willing and able to help in any way that we can.”