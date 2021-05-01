Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals The Movie Line He’s Most Asked To Say

Arnold Schwarzenegger has uttered more than a few lines of dialogue in his movies that have entered the pop culture lexicon, but there’s one line that fans ask him to repeat more than any other.

In a virtual appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the bodybuilder-turned-action hero revealed the single line he’s most asked to say.

“There’s very different ones, you know,” he said.

“I’ll sometimes do a seminar on how to be successful and they’ll sometimes ask questions after, and one of the most frequent things is, ‘Can you say, “Get to the choppah!”” Schwarzenegger told Clarkson, referencing his line from “Commando”.

Another favourite, he said, comes from “Conan the Barbarian”: “Crush your enemies. See them driven before you and hear the lamentations of their women,” he intoned with mock solemnity.

“You know, this is stuff you don’t normally say in the real world,” he explained as Clarkson wiped tears of laughter from her eyes. “But in the movies, in ‘Conan the Barbarian’ in the barbarian age, this was acceptable.”

During the interview, Clarkson asked the former two-term governor of California about his thoughts on his friend Caitlyn Jenner throwing her hat into the ring by announcing her candidacy for governor of the state.

“I don’t get involved, because I have the USC Schwarzenegger Institute, which is a bipartisan institute, kind of like a think tank in a way, we talk about various important issues, health care, infrastructure, environmental issues, homelessness issues and so on and so forth, so the only way you can really do that successfully is if you’re able to bring Democrats and Republicans to the experts in the various different subjects together,” he answered.

“So therefore I don’t want to get involved in the political arena at all,” he added. “I don’t support Democrats, I don’t support Republicans, I stay out of it.”