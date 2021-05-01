Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Enjoy Date Night At Yankees Game

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are emerging from quarantine, and shared some photos from their night on the town in the Big Apple.

On Friday night, the couple watched the New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

“Blake took me to my first home run derby at @yankees stadium tonight,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram, accompanying a selfie of himself and Lively.

“They won 10 to nothing. I’m not saying I’m a good luck charm. Just saying @clintfrazierr wants me to play left field for the remainder of my life. (The Red Thunder was an absolute hero tonight) ⚾️,” he added, with another photo featuring a Yankees cap signed by Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier, who used his nickname when writing on the visor, “To the ‘Green Lantern’ from ‘Red Thunder.’”

Lively also shared some pics from their fun night out on Instagram.

“Mom&Dad Girl Summer. Thanks @clintfrazierr for being my personal stylist. This hat is a vast improvement from the 💩 I showed up in. After 14 years in NY, I think tonight made me an official Yankee… ⚾️🍎,” she wrote, showing off the inscription that Frazier wrote on her Yankees cap: “It looks like you could use a new hat.”