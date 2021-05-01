Suzanne Somers Admits She’s ‘A Different Kind Of Grandmother’ As She Twins With Granddaughter In Short Shorts

Suzanne Somers may be in her 70s, but she’s not exactly a typical senior citizen.
The former “Three’s Company” star demonstrated that once again with a photo she shared on Instagram.
“Who wears short shorts? Twinning with my granddaughter @cameliasomers!” the 74-year-old Thighmaster mogul wrote in the caption for a photo of herself posing with her granddaughter, actress Camelia Somers, with both wearing denim short shorts.
“I have always told the kids, ‘I’m a different kind of grandmother!'”
Somers’ granddaughter, who plays the recurring role of Charlotte on “The Bold and the Beautiful”, also shared the same photo on her Instagram.
“Didn’t expect to twin with my grandma when I threw on these shorts this morning 🤷♀️ SHE’S HOT!!!!” she wrotel