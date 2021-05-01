Friend Of Zac Efron Shoots Down Plastic Surgery Rumours: ‘Why Bother?’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Last week, Zac Efron appeared in a Facebook Watch musical special to mark Earth Day, but viewers were more interested in discussing his face.

In the special, hosted by Bill Nye the Science Guy, Efron makes a brief appearance that had some of the “High School Musical” star’s fans wondering if he’d had a little plastic surgery recently.

Since nobody know how to upload the video – here you go. You’re welcome #ZacEfron pic.twitter.com/W6MvfiNqzp — Yuri G (@ohgofys) April 24, 2021

However, a friend of Efron’s is shooting down those rumours.

RELATED: Justin Bieber, Zac Efron & More Star In Bill Nye’s ‘Earth Day! The Musical’

Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands spoke up for his friend during a recent edition of “The Kyle and Jackie O Show”, telling listeners “of course” Efron didn’t have any work done.

“I would know if he’d had any plastic surgery,” the host said, via the Daily Mail, and asked why someone as naturally handsome as Efron would need any surgical assistance.

“It’s like getting a Picasso and having a kid finger paint all over it,” he joked. “Why bother?”