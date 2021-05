Click to share this via email

Rita Wilson took to Instagram on Friday to mark a big milestone.

Posting a photo of herself and husband Tom Hanks, Wilson celebrated “33 years of marriage to my BFF, my lover, my man. Love wins. ❤️.”

Wilson’s sweet post was met with congratulations from many of her celebrity pals, including Cindy Crawford, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis and many more.