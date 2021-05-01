Kelly Ripa Receives The ‘Best Gift Ever’ From Mark Consuelos On Their 25th Anniversary

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 1, and both spouses took to social media to mark the occasion.

In an Instagram post, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” star shared a sweet tribute to Consuelos on her silver anniversary.

Ripa also shared numerous photos of herself and her hubby over the years, in addition to a vase of gorgeous white roses and a special memory album he made for her, full of photos and mementos from their life together.

“Happy 25th Anniversary. If I were to write a book of our story, these are the 25 places that could have their own chapter. All of these places mean so much to me – and hopefully to you too. Love, Mark,” Consuelos wrote in the book.

Consuelos also shared a sweet post on Instagram, putting together a video collage featuring photos of he and Ripa over the years.