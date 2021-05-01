Ottawa Drag Queen Goes Viral While Performing At Grandmother’s Care Home

Sunshine Glitterchild is bringing a bit of joy to a palliative care facility.

The Ottawa drag performer, also known as Eric Vance, brought her act to her grandmother’s care centre.

The performance of Shirley Bassey’s version of Stevie Wonder’s “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life” and Abba’s “Dancing Queen” has since gone viral.

“We may only have days or weeks left with her so I had to act fast,” she captioned the video.

“Sunshine” is her grandmother’s favourite song so while she slept, Glitterchild’s mom set up a speaker and disco ball to surprise her as she woke up.

“I love you grandma. Thank you for loving and accepting me for who I am, embracing my queerness, and buying me the best clothes and gifts my whole life,” she wrote on Instagram.

The video has since gone viral on all platforms, including over a million views on TikTok.

“[I was] extremely shocked,” Glitterchild told CBC. “I knew it was a special moment, and so special to me and my family…. I guess it really resonated with people.”