‘Moonstruck’ Oscar Winner Olympia Dukakis Dead At 89

Olympia Dukakis
Olympia Dukakis — Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Dukakis has passed away at age 89.

The sad news was shared by her brother, Apollo Dukakis, in a Facebook post.

“My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away his morning in New York City,” he wrote. “After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis,” referring to her late husband, actor Louis Zorich, who passed away in 2018.

 

Dukakis, who was first cousin of former presidential candidate and Massachusetts governor Mike Dukakis, didn’t experience fame until quite late in life.

Primarily a stage actress, Dukakis spent 15 years teaching drama at NYU while logging minor parts in film and television until a single role changed everything.

Dukakis was in her mid-50s when she was appearing on Broadway in director Mike Nichols’ comedy “Social Security”. After seeing a performance, director Norman Jewison cast her as the sharp-tongued mother of Cher’s character in his 1987 classic “Moonstruck”, for which Dukakis won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

More memorable movie roles followed in such films as “Steel Magnolias”, “Working Girl”, “Mr. Holland’s Opus”, “Look Who’s Talking” and many more.

On the small screen, she won accolades (and one of her three Emmy nominations) for her performance as transgender landlady Anna Madrigal in “Tales of the City”, a role she recently reprised for the 2019 Netflix revival.

Dukakis opened up about her life story in her 2003 memoir, Ask Me Again Tomorrow: A Life in Progress, and was also the subject of the 2013 documentary “Olympia Dukakis: Undefined”.

In a 2001 interview with The Guardian, Dukakis maintained a matter-of-fact philosophy about finding success so late in life.

“Maybe good fortune comes to you for the same reason as bad,” she said. “It’s all about understanding more. You learn a lot of things when you’re struggling, and other things when you’re what the world calls successful. Or perhaps it’s just something that happens. Some days it’s cold, and some days it’s hot.”

Celebrities including Viola Davis, Rosie O’Donnell and more have been paying tribute to Dukakis on social media.

