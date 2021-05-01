‘Moonstruck’ Oscar Winner Olympia Dukakis Dead At 89

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Dukakis has passed away at age 89.

The sad news was shared by her brother, Apollo Dukakis, in a Facebook post.

“My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away his morning in New York City,” he wrote. “After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis,” referring to her late husband, actor Louis Zorich, who passed away in 2018.

Dukakis, who was first cousin of former presidential candidate and Massachusetts governor Mike Dukakis, didn’t experience fame until quite late in life.

Primarily a stage actress, Dukakis spent 15 years teaching drama at NYU while logging minor parts in film and television until a single role changed everything.

Dukakis was in her mid-50s when she was appearing on Broadway in director Mike Nichols’ comedy “Social Security”. After seeing a performance, director Norman Jewison cast her as the sharp-tongued mother of Cher’s character in his 1987 classic “Moonstruck”, for which Dukakis won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

More memorable movie roles followed in such films as “Steel Magnolias”, “Working Girl”, “Mr. Holland’s Opus”, “Look Who’s Talking” and many more.

On the small screen, she won accolades (and one of her three Emmy nominations) for her performance as transgender landlady Anna Madrigal in “Tales of the City”, a role she recently reprised for the 2019 Netflix revival.

Dukakis opened up about her life story in her 2003 memoir, Ask Me Again Tomorrow: A Life in Progress, and was also the subject of the 2013 documentary “Olympia Dukakis: Undefined”.

In a 2001 interview with The Guardian, Dukakis maintained a matter-of-fact philosophy about finding success so late in life. “Maybe good fortune comes to you for the same reason as bad,” she said. “It’s all about understanding more. You learn a lot of things when you’re struggling, and other things when you’re what the world calls successful. Or perhaps it’s just something that happens. Some days it’s cold, and some days it’s hot.” Celebrities including Viola Davis, Rosie O’Donnell and more have been paying tribute to Dukakis on social media. so sad to hear – Theater veteran Olympia Dukakis, the Oscar-winning 'Moonstruck' actress, has died https://t.co/bKMOH9nR5U — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 1, 2021

RIP Olympia Dukakis…the consummate actor. You made all around you step up their game. A joy to work with. Rest well. "May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest".💛💛💛https://t.co/9uC2Ld4rTU — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 1, 2021

Olympia Dukakis was a great actress who loved the work and loved the theatre. She was the acting teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censor. 1/2 — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2021

Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 1, 2021

Brilliant, strong, hilarious soul. An actor’s actor. Rest In Peace Olympia Dukakis. https://t.co/4ZAwcBBd2O — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) May 1, 2021

RIP to my old Montclair neighbor, beautiful artist and co-founder of the Whole Theater company, Olympia Dukakis. pic.twitter.com/YQOLCz4hj4 — Alex Winter (@Winter) May 1, 2021

So very sad to hear this. Olympia Dukakis, such a wonderful actress & beautiful person. #RIP https://t.co/wr0uy38oFe — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) May 1, 2021

Everyone on #TalesoftheCity set had a wild story about Olympia Dukakis. In prep to play Anna Madrigal, I watched everything she’d done on screen, and read her books. Sensitive, sassy, in love with her craft, full of wry humor and sharp intelligence. A broad for the ages. 💔 pic.twitter.com/lTlxgAWL8P — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) May 1, 2021

Thank U for so many timeless movie moments Olympia Dukakis🎬💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) May 1, 2021