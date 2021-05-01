Victoria Beckham Questions What To Do With Her ‘Bucket Full’ Of Kids’ Teeth

Victoria Beckham has been collecting her children’s teeth but isn’t sure what to do with them.

The former Spice Girls member turned designer shared that her daughter, Harper, 9, lost another tooth.

“Okay, so Harper Seven’s tooth fell out last night, she left her tooth by her bed,” Beckham said narrating a video posted on Instagram.

“And look, the Tooth Fairy came, left her a little note,” she continued. “Left her a few little notes, to tell Harper she’s funny, sensitive, smart, generous, kind, a great daughter, she’s loving, a great sister.”

Adding, “And I’ve got another tooth to add to my collection. So I have a question for the ‘Gram. What do all the mummies and daddies do with all the collected teeth? I’ve got an entire bucket full of all my kids’ teeth. What do we do with them?”

Victoria Beckham Instagram Story — Photo: @VictoriaBeckham/Instagram

Beckham’s followers came up with a number of suggestions, but her “favourite response” came from Nicola Peltz, who is engaged to Brooklyn Beckham, who said, “Dip it gold and wear them on a necklace.”

Victoria and David Beckham share kids Harper, Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16. Last summer, Brooklyn and Peltz became engaged.

In a video for Vogue, the model said she and Brooklyn wear each other’s gold dipped wisdom teeth around their necks.

“He wears mine and I wear his. All of our wisdom stuck in a tooth,” Peltz said.