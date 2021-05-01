Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William In Sweet New Photo For Her 6th Birthday

Princess Charlotte is turning 6!

In celebration of her birthday on May 2, Prince William and Kate Middleton released a new picture of their only daughter.

The adorable snap was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk this weekend. In the picture, Charlotte looks just like Prince William with a big grin on her face.

Princess Charlotte — Photo: Duchess of Cambridge

William and Kate are parents to Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

With Prince William taking part in a social media boycott “in response to the sustained abuse received online by players and many others in the football community”, the official royal accounts did not post the portrait online.

The Cambridge family has been celebrating lots over the past week or so with Prince Louis heading off to his first day of nursery days before his third birthday. The entire family also appeared in an Instagram perfect video on the beach in Norfolk taken last fall but released in celebration of the Duke and Duchess’ 10th wedding anniversary.

Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C 📹 @will_warr pic.twitter.com/eWNw1E8FLB — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2021

The clip was one of the best chances for royal fans to see the family of five in the element.