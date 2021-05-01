Hugh Jackman Has ‘Deadpool 3’ Advice For Ryan Reynolds

Click to share this via email

Hugh Jackman is looking out for pal Ryan Reynolds….sort of.

The “X-Men” star posted a video chatting with a fan, Officer John Dobkowski, who had some career advice for Reynolds regarding “Deadpool 3”.

“Hey Ryan, you’ve got to get this guy in ‘Deadpool 3’,” Dobkowski said in the clip. “Even if it’s for a 10 minute cameo, that would be awesome. That movie would be so cool, so great, it would blow the box office.”

“Or I’ll ticket you,” he joked.

Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds. Sharing is caring. pic.twitter.com/r4LWBohQEM — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) May 1, 2021

Reynolds and Jackman have a history of trolling each other, but fans have been eager to see Wolverine make an appearance in the R-rated film.

Last summer, Reynolds crashed an “X-Men” reunion that Jackman hosted.

“What is happening,” Sophie Turner questioned during the Zoom call. Reynolds quipped, “It is like the ‘X-Men’ movies, it doesn’t matter.”

“Deadpool 3” is currently in the works at Marvel.