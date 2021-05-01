‘Nip/Tuck”s Kelly Carlson Now Makes ‘Knives’ And ‘Sheaths’ For ‘Law Enforcement’

By Jamie Samhan.

Kelly Carlson
Kelly Carlson — Photo: Jerod Harris/WireImage/Getty

Kelly Carlson is sharing a surprising career turn.

The former “Nip/Tuck” star stopped by Tammy Bruce’s Fox News show to share an update on her life as a “military wife.”

“I did leave Los Angeles in 2015 because my husband Dan — Tracker Dan — is based on Coronado and we needed to be closer and my business motto in life is: ‘Sounds great, let’s go do it!'” the model and actress said.

“And so I was really excited about being a military wife — completely different from anything in my life I’ve ever experienced and it’s been so grounding and just really fun and completely a different world than I’m used to,” Carlson continued. “I love new experiences. I like being challenged.”

And what would those “new experiences” be?

“We make knives. And I make the sheaths. And I’ve never made anything with my hands before,” she said as per Too Fab. “And when I can hand a knife and a sheath off to law enforcement or someone in the military — it’s really cool. I’ve never done anything quite that profound before. So I love it.”

“I just follow [Dan] around. No — but I do kind of. Dan is the star of the family and I love it,” Carlson added laughing.

Dan, who is a chief in the Navy, will probably be retiring from service soon.

Carlson added, “Then we’ll be doing knives full time probably, hopefully.”

Dan and Carlson met in 2012 when she hired him as personal security.

