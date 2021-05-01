‘Pose”s Janet Mock Takes A Stand Against Industry Injustices

Janet Mock had a lot to say during the season three premiere of “Pose”.

Earlier in the week, the cast and crew gathered to celebrate the third and final season of the show where executive producer and director Mock spoke up on injustices faced by minorities in the industry.

Praising stars Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson and more, Mock then turned to the the fact she isn’t paid the same as other producers on the show.

“Why am I making $40,000 a motherf**king episode? Huh?” she said. “I am angry! This is truth. This is motherf**king truth.”

“F**k Hollywood…Does this make you uncomfortable? It should. It should make you f**king shake in your motherf**king boots. This is speaking truth. This is what ‘Pose’ is,” she continued according to Page Six.

“It’s a show, but it means so much to everyone to ‘ensure that we enable black and brown trans women to make it’ because that sounds good,” Mock added sarcastically. “It makes you comfortable to talk like that because then I don’t scare you into facing the f**king truth. You all have stomped on us.”

Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals are all producers on the show but it is unclear if Mock was addressing one or all of them.

She also revealed she was unfaithful to boyfriend and pose star Angel Bismark Curiel. Making Curiel “stand up”, she said, “I was gonna let you go, right, but what did I do? I f**ked someone on the crew, right?”

Angel Bismark Curiel and Janet Mock. Photo: Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage/Getty

“Angel, Angel. I’m not losing you. You hear me? You are f**king important to me,” Mock added. “I don’t want to live in a house alone. I want you. You motherf**ker. Right there. That’s who I want. I’m getting what’s mine.”

“I’m hurting, y’all. I see injustice and it hurts me inside,” she said as per The Daily Beast.

Mock also apologized to writer and producer Our Lady J. “I tried to shrink you to make myself bigger. Why couldn’t I just love you?”

Our Lady J since responded on Instagram, saying, “I’m grateful for all of the work that went into allowing us to have a Covid-safe live premiere for ‘Pose’ this week. Of course, I can’t ignore the events of the evening, but going into details wouldn’t be appropriate at this time. I appreciate and accept Janet’s amends, and I respect the bravery of her acknowledging it in public.”

“Pose” star Angelica Ross showed her support for Mock on Twitter.