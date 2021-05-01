Tori Kelly Performs U.S. National Anthem At Kentucky Derby

Tori Kelly put her spin on “The Star Spangled Banner” ahead of the 147th Kentucky Derby.

Kelly belted it out at Louisville’s Churchill Downs on Saturday. Keeping in the fashion requirements, Kelly sported a pastel purple fascinator paired with a frilly floral dress.

Tori Kelly attends the Kentucky Derby 147 at Churchill Downs. Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

The Grammy winner had said it would be “crazy for me not to fully embrace everything that comes with it” when asked about her fashion choices.

“I’m stoked because I’ve always wanted to go to the Kentucky Derby. It’s such an iconic event and historic event. It’s all really exciting,” she told USA Today ahead of the day.

Another tradition of the Derby is a Mint Julep, made of Bourdon, mint leaves and syrup. Something that Kelly has on her list to try during the races.

Kelly previously performance the anthem at the 2020 Pro Bowl.

“I’m so grateful to even be getting asked to do these things through COVID,” she added. “It doesn’t throw me off too much as far as mental preparation and getting ready for the performance because I’m just so happy to be there.”