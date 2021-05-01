Kentucky Derby Brings Out Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers, Dannielynn Birkhead And More

Click to share this via email

The Kentucky Derby brought out the stars to Churchhill Downs.

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller shared pictures from their group trip including Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers.

“Down N Derby🐎,” Keleigh captioned a collection of pictures.

The girls appeared to have gone with a pink trend with both Woodley and Keleigh opting for a bright hue.

The daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith, Dannielynn Birkhead, 14, was also at the races with dad Larry Birkhead.

“It’s that time of year again,” he wrote on Instagram. Larry and Dannielynn appeared to go with a blue theme, including coordinating facemasks.

“She said she wanted to wear something entirely different than she had in the past. I guess that means no more “little girl” dresses??” Larry added in his post.

Tom Brady attended with Zach Lattimore and head of his business ventures, Ben Rawitz.

Zach Lattimore, Tom Brady and Ben Rawitz. Photo: @tombrady/Instagram

Parties and events in relation to the derby were toned down this year with pandemic restrictions slowly being lifted in the United States. Hopes are to have the full splendour of the races back by 2022.