Cardi B Reacts To Chloe Bailey’s Rendition Of ‘Be Careful’

Chloe Bailey left Cardi B “blushing”.

The one half of Chloe X Halle posted a cover of Cardi B’s “Be Careful” where her sultry voice took centre stage.

“This is soo beautiful got me smiling from ear to ear and blushing maa hard …..You see this how I thought I sounded on the track,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper responded.

This is soo beautiful got me smiling from ear to ear and blushing maa hard …..You see this how I thought I sounded on the track 😩😩 https://t.co/0Z1GIx4Hhj — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 2, 2021

“Be Careful” is off of Cardi’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Chloe has been covering a number of songs recently including The Weeknd’s “Earned It” and “Leave The Door Open” by Silk Sonic.

Cardi B was just added to DJ Khaled’s star studded lineup for his upcoming album Khaled Khaled with the track “Big Paper”.