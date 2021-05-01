Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Celebrate ‘Without Remorse’ Premiere With Sexy Photos

Click to share this via email

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have found a way to celebrate his newest movie without a formal red carpet premiere.

The two both celebrated “Without Remorse”, based on Tom Clancy’s book, by posting sexy at home photos in what they would have worn.

“We were looking for a reason to get dressed up. ‘Without Remorse’ premiere at the crib works right?! 😂” Jordan wrote.

Jordan wore a custom double breasted brown satin suit from Prada while Harvey, also in custom Prada, dazzled in a gold sequin dress.

“Whewwww you so fine 🤤😍😍,” she commented on her boyfriend’s page.

In her own picture, Harvey added, Prada you baby 🤎 Without Remorse out now on @amazonprimevideo !!!!!”

Jordan and Harvey have posted a number of hot photos including going Instagram official in January.

Steve Harvey previously said he “tried not to like” his daughter’s new boyfriend but couldn’t find anything wrong with the actor.

“This guy is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys,” Steve gushed. “I met his father, I sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him.”

“Without Remorse” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.