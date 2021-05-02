Jeannie Mai Explains Why Her ‘The Real’ Co-Hosts Weren’t Invited To Her Wedding

When Jeannie Mai married rapper Jeezy back in March, her co-hosts on daytime talk show “The Real” were conspicuous by their absence.

In a new video she posted on her YouTube Channel, Mai explained why she never sent wedding invitations to co-hosts Adrienne Bailon, Garcelle Beauvais and Loni Love.

“So we had a very COVID-safe wedding in our home. Which means, I mean… literally just a couple… there were two tables in our living room of our closest, closest family and friends. People I grew up with. People that had to know me and [Jeezy],” she said.

“J made my list, and I made his list,” continued Mai. “And we were very firm on, because of COVID, you’re not supposed to be throwing events right now. You’re not supposed to be putting anybody in risk. So, with our family, we said ‘we are only going to invite our close family and people who know us both.’”

These pandemic restrictions, she added, meant there was simply no way to accommodate their co-hosts.

“So, no. I didn’t invite the ladies,” Jeannie added. “But, I did call them all ahead of time to let them know that we were doing this. They were actually the first to know that we were having a secret ceremony, and they kept their secret.”