Dwayne Johnson Recalls Classmate Asking If He Was A Girl

Added Johnson: “If the time comes where there is a good amount of people who want to see that happen, then I’m going to consider it.”
Dwayne Johnson is the guest on this week’s Sunday Sitdown on “Sunday Today”, with the wrestler-turned actor speaking with host Willie Geist.
One of the topics addressed is his new NBC sitcom “Young Rock”, inspired by his unusual real-life childhood, which led to a discussion of what it was like to grow up as the son of a professional wrestler.
Johnson — who celebrates his 49th birthday on Sunday, May 2 — explained that the nature of his father’s job meant that the family wound up moving a lot. Noting that he had lived in 13 states by the time he started high school, Johnson frequently found himself at new schools making new friends.
He related an incident that took place as he boarded the school bus on the first day of fifth grade.
“I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, ‘Can I ask you something?'” Johnson recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Are you a boy or a girl?'”
According to Johnson, that wasn’t the first time he’d been asked that question.
“I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair,” he explained.
During the interview, Johnson also addressed his presidential ambitions.
“I have a goal and an ambition and an interest to unite our country,” Johnson told Geist. “If this is what the people want, then I will do that.”
