Caitlyn Jenner Hit With Backlash For Opposing Trans Girls Competing In School Sports Due To ‘A Question Of Fairness’

One week after announcing her run for governor of California, Caitlyn Jenner is taking heat for some controversial comments she made about transgender girls and school sports.

The Olympic gold medalist was questioned about the hot-button issue by TMZ, and offered a response that did not go over well with her fellow members of the trans community.

“This is a question of fairness. That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school,” she told TMZ.

“It just isn’t fair and we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” she added.

She was then asked whether she felt that prohibiting trans girls from participating in girls’ sports was “delegitimizing their identity,” but declined to answer, instead entering her vehicle and saying, “Have a good day.”

Jenner doubled down on her comments when she took to Twitter to clarify, writing that she’s “clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.https://t.co/YODLDQ3csP — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2021

Mermaids, a U.K. charity and advocacy group that supports transgender youth, responded to Jenner’s remarks, calling them “disappointing,” adding, “We need positive [role] models and education not exclusion and lazy scaremongering. Sport is for everyone.”

We need positive roll models and education not exclusion and lazy scaremongering. Sport is for everyone. 🏳️‍⚧️ Support positive change for trans kids in sport. Trans youth are not to be used for political gain.💜https://t.co/WFepxP0CPv#activeaboutincluion #letthemplay — Mermaids (@Mermaids_Gender) May 2, 2021

Jenner also received a response from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Divina De Campo, who wrote that Jenner’s “track record on LGBTQ people is abysmal. Her talking about keeping people safe is laughable if she wasn’t so dangerous. Just another rich old white woman.”

There is always a section in each community that actively votes against their interests. Jenner is one of those. Her track record on LGBTQ people is abysmal. Her talking about keeping people safe is laughable if she wasnt so dangerous. Just another rich old white woman. https://t.co/R7yL0nLhx6 — Divina De Campo stream FD's bing bang bong (@Divinadecampo) May 2, 2021

Jenner did, however, receive a tweet of support from Piers Morgan, who called her “courageous and correct.”