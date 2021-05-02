Priyanka Chopra Shares Video Documenting The ‘Ravaging Effects Of COVID-19 In India’ As She Continues Fundraising Efforts

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra announced she launched a fundraising effort with Give India to raise money for COVID-19 relief in her native India.

On Sunday, the “White Tiger” star shared a heartbreaking video of how the current COVID-19 surge is impacting the nation.

“The battle to stop the ravaging effects of COVID-19 in India still continues unabated. Your contributions to @give_india will make a huge, tangible difference! Your contributions will save lives 🙏🏽,” she wrote in the caption.

Previously, Chopra and husband Nick Jonas shared a video on Instagram in which they discussed the dire situation in India, where the death toll has topped 216,000 as hospitalizations escalate and supplies dwindle.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Launches Fundraising Effort As Her Native India Is Ravaged By COVID-19

“Over the past month we have seen the sudden rise and ravaging effects of COVID-19 as it has blazed in unrelenting parts across India,” she said.

“The magnitude is staggering,” added Jonas. “So much is needed right now to stop the spread of this dreaded disease.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have joined Chopra’s effort, and shared their own videos.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman is lending his support to Global Citizen’s “extraordinary efforts to help India’s population fight against COVID-19.”