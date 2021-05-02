Security Breach At Queen’s Windsor Estate, Intruders Arrested After Scaling Fence

A pair of intruders were arrested last week after scaling a fence and entering the grounds of the Queen’s estate in Windsor.

According to a report in The Sun, police apprehended a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman after they reportedly hopped over fences at Windsor’s Royal Lodge on April 25.

The area of the estate where they broke into, the newspaper reported, was near where Elizabeth II goes horseback riding and walks with her corgis. Also nearby are All Saints Chapel, where the Queen attends Sunday services, and the home of Prince Andrew; Andrew was reportedly at home during the security breach.

Following their arrest, the two suspects were taken to a nearby police station, and were subsequently released on bail.

To make matters worse, this latest incident took place just six days after a similar security breach, when a woman was mistakenly allowed on the palace grounds and wound up inside Andrew’s house before being stopped by a member of the staff. She was arrested on suspicion of burglary, and later sectioned under the Mental Health Act when she claimed she and Andrew were engaged, and she was there to meet him for lunch.

“This is an astonishing lapse. Everyone was on high alert after the first intruder, now this happens. Heads could roll. It is unforgivable,” a source told The Sun. “The couple wandered around for ages before anyone spotted them and police were called.”

Ken Wharfe, who served as the personal protection officer for Princess Diana, blasted the royals’ lax security.

“When you take these incidents into account then it is a farce,” said Wharfe. “It is totally unacceptable and makes the Queen vulnerable. This is very worrying and things really need to change.”