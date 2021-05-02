Ellie Goulding & Husband Caspar Jopling Welcome Their First Child

Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling are officially first-time parents.

In a pair of posts on Instagram Story, Jopling shared the news that the couple had welcomed their first child.

In his first post, Jopling — an art dealer who married Goulding in 2019 — first issued a cryptic post featuring a screenshot of the current world population figure, with the final number crossed out and one number higher written in

Jopling followed that up with another, announcing the news by writing, “Mum and baby both healthy and happy :) extremely grateful.”

He added: “I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy – Thank you x.”

While the couple have been known to fiercely maintain their privacy, Goulding opened up about how she and her husband got together in an interview with The Guardian last year.

“It wasn’t love at first sight. It was months of both of us being painfully shy and walking around a few galleries, not saying a single word to each other,” she revealed.

“There was no drama or arguments. There was no me trying to figure out if he liked me or not and then writing about it and getting drunk about it. It didn’t require the initial dating thing that we all do where we’re waiting for them to call. He just called. It was the thing I’ve been waiting for, but it wasn’t like I was waiting for that scenario — I was waiting for Caspar,” she added. “He just saw me. He sees me in a way that I’ve always wanted to be seen.”