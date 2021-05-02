Billie Eilish Has A ‘Transformation’ On Cover Of British Vogue

Billie Eilish has grown up before our very eyes.

The “Bad Guy” singer graces the cover of June’s British Vogue in a look fans have never seen before.

“Our cover star this month wanted nothing short of a transformation,” Editor in Chief Edward Enninful said. And a transformation is exactly what Eilish got.

Wearing a collection of lingerie and showing off tattoos on her leg and stomach, Eilish wrote on Instagram, “i love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot. do whatever you want whenever you want. f**k everything else.”

In her interview, Eilish says a lot of what she stands for has been spun into “weird miscommunications.”

“It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good,” she said.

Billie Eilish in British Vogue. Photo: Craig McDean

And her blonde hair is making her feel good, adding, “I feel more like a woman, somehow.”

Being who she wants to be on her own terms has allowed Eilish to take “that power back”.

“I’m not letting myself be owned anymore,” she said.

Billie Eilish in British Vogue. Photo: Craig McDean

Eilish also spoke about what she sees in her future self.

“People always say, ‘How would your younger self feel about you now?’ And that’s a good thing to think about in some cases, but I also think you shouldn’t try to be a person that your old self would like, and you shouldn’t try to be a person that your future self is going to be. You should be exactly who you feel like you are and want to be in that moment, otherwise you’re going to go insane.”

See the full feature in the June issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands Friday May 7.