Zayn Malik Opens Up About How Calm His Life Has Become Since He & Gigi Hadid Welcomed Daughter Khai

Zayn Malik is opening up about how much his life has changed since he and Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter, Khai, in September.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with my little girl and my missus. When I can get the evening to myself I do a bit of writing and [Gigi] is really cool about it,” he said when calling in to “The Zach Song Show” podcast.

In fact, he also explained that he dedicated his latest studio album, Nobody is Listening, to his daughter.

“I related my album to my baby,” he said. “It’s part of you and you want to share it with your world.”

Meanwhile, Hadid recently took to Instagram Story to show off the tie-dyed onesies that she and her friends made during their “lockdown baby shower” last year.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram