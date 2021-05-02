Sam Heughan Asks ‘Outlander’ Fans To ‘Respect’ The Show’s Historic Filming Locations

Sam Heughan has a message for “Outlander” fans who visit some of the historical sites at which the series has filmed.

Thanks to the show’s success, Scotland has seen a boom in tourism to some of the locations that have been used in filming the series, including Culloden and Doune Castle.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actor echoed the words of Outlander author Diana Gabaldon, who has urged fans of her books and the TV adaptation to “tread lightly” after learning that stones are being taken from the historic Culloden battlefield as souvenirs.

“Hopefully, reading our book or other books, people will understand the history of what happened and treat historic sites with the respect they are due,” said Heughan, promoting his upcoming appearance at Glasgow’s Aye Write book festival alongside co-star Graham McTavish to promote their book Clanlands.

“I certainly don’t agree with people taking souvenirs,” added McTavish. “These places are to be shared by everybody and if you start dismantling them for your own selfish gain then that’s not helping anybody at all.”

During the interview, Heughan also addressed rumours that he’s become the frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

“Any actor that’s been in a tuxedo is put on a list,” he said, downplaying the rumours but adding, “Of course, everyone would jump at the chance.”