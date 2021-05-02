Mandy Moore And Hilary Duff’s Babies Have A Precious Playdate

Click to share this via email

Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff at the "Stand Up To Cancer" Charity Event at Kitson Studio on December 10, 2008.

Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff’s babies are getting in some quality “play” time.

Moore, who is a new mom to August “Gus”, 2 months old, and Duff, who just welcomed her third child Mae, 1 month, got together so their babies could meet.

“When August met Mae,” Mandy wrote on her Instagram Stories. “A love story for the ages.”

Mae and Gus. Photo: @mandymoremm/Instagram

Duff shared Moore’s post, adding “on the look out for a fall and winter friend.”

The “Younger” star is also mom to Banks, 2, who she shares with husband Matthew Koma and Luca, 9, from her marriage to Mike Comrie.

Duff and Moore have been friends for a long time, both rising to fame in the early 2000s. The “This Is Us” star and her husband Taylor Goldsmith attended Duff and Koma’s 2019 wedding with Goldsmith playing “A Little Bit of Everything” on the guitar.