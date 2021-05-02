David Beckham’s Family Shares Sweet Photos In Celebration Of His Birthday

David Beckham was showered with love on his 46th birthday.

The entire Beckham family came out to wish the soccer star all the best.

Wife Victoria Beckham posted a photo of Beckham with his balloon “team mates.”

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Questions What To Do With Her ‘Bucket Full’ Of Kids’ Teeth

“Birthday boy @davidbeckham with his @intermiamicf team mates!!😂 X Happy Birthday!!!” she wrote on Instagram. Adding a second, more romantic post, “Looks like you’re catching me up!! To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x Happy birthday 🎂🎊🎉 🎈 we all love you so so much.”

David and Victoria’s oldest child, Brooklyn, 22, shared sweet throwback photos of the two of them, all the way back to a newborn Brooklyn being held by his dad.

“I hope to be the amazing dad you are,” he added. Brooklyn is currently engaged to model Nicola Peltz.

Nicola Peltz, David Beckham. Photo: @nicolapeltz/Instagram

David and Victoria are also parents to Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 9. While Harper doesn’t have social media yet. The boys also shared posts of their dad.

RELATED: David Beckham, Dame Judy Dench & More Honour Late Captain Sir Tom Moore With #CaptainTom100 Challenge

But while David’s family was busy celebrating his birthday, he used the moment to honour the late Captain Sir Tom Moore in a new initiative to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

The challenge invites everyone to follow Moore’s lead by performing a task 100 times, with celebrities including David, Dame Judi Dench and more documenting their efforts on video. Beckham was seen bouncing a soccer ball from foot to foot 100 times.