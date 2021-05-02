Annie Murphy Has Been Sending A ‘Bribe’ To Dan Levy To Write ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Movie

It isn’t just the fans that want a “Schitt’s Creek” movie, so does Annie Murphy.

Murphy, who played Alexis, joked that she has been bribing her co-star and creator of the hit show Dan Levy to write the script.

“I mean, I’ve been sending Dan $5 a day in the mail as a bribe. So far, I have not heard back about a movie officially. But, oh, my God, I would be just over the moon if that ever came to pass because I miss everyone so much every day,” she told Us Weekly.

RELATED: Dustin Milligan Had ‘Paper Towels Crammed Into His Armpits’ To Stop Sweating While Filming ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Murphy would even pay for a film adaptation to happen.

“Just to see Moira again, I would pay a lot of money to do that,” Murphy said of Catherine O’Hara’s character.

“Schitt’s Creek” ended in Spring 2020 with Alexis moving to New York, Johnny (Eugene Levy) moving to L.A. and David and Patrick (Noah Reid) staying to run Rose Apothecary.

RELATED: Catherine O’Hara And ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Take Home Top Honours At 2021 SAG Awards

Murphy even had a few of ideas of where the characters are now.

“Did David and Patrick adopt a kid?” Murphy said. “I sure hope Alexis doesn’t because I think she is perhaps not quite in that yet, but, I don’t know. I just want to see everyone on screen again and I will be a happy camper. … We were very lucky to have an amazing group of writers on this show. My mom and dad have been rewatching the show because they miss me and my mom keeps reminding me of lines that I’d completely forgotten about.”

One of those lines being “Ew, David!”

“I tried to say, ‘Ew, David!’ as much as humanly possible while we shot,” Murphy added.