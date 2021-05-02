Dwayne Johnson Sings Song From ‘Moana’ For Young Cancer Patient

Dwayne Johnson just made the day of a young “Moana” fan battling cancer.

The Rock started off his 49th birthday by recording a video of himself singing his character Maui’s song “You’re Welcome” for Indy Llew Jones, 4.

“Stay strong honey and keep singing your songs,” Johnson wrote.

Last week, Indy’s mom Terah Jones, had posted a video of her lip-syncing to another Moana hit “How Far I’ll Go”.

Just needed this to have a permanent place on here. Indy has long time been an expert lip syncer. She loves music, dancing, and ‘singing.’ My favourite moments are when I catch her singing & dancing in her reflection. She feels the rhythm and it brings her joy. Also really feels that necklace…I adore everything about her magical presence, she is the greatest treasure. Indy Llew…The pain is truly unbearable. #prayforindy,” Terah wrote on her original video.

Instagram Story. Photo: @terahbelle/Instagram