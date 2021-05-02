Sofia Carson Performs ‘A Whole New World’ With Top 9 On ‘American Idol’

Click to share this via email

It’s a “Whole New World” on “American Idol”.

Sofia Carson joined the singing competition show on Sunday where she and the Top 9 sang a rendition of the “Aladdin” classic.

Carson looked beautiful with her hair pulled back, letting her over the top dress with a cape and puffed sleeves take centre stage.

This week marks Disney week on “American Idol” where each of the remaining contestants will pick their favourite Disney tune to perform.

No stranger to the wonderful world of Disney, Carson has starred in both “Descendants” movies, as well as the animated shorts series.

Heading into Disney night, John Stamos also dropped by as guest mentor.