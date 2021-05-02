‘Heels’: Stephen Amell And Alexander Ludwig Take The Ring In First Trailer

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig are ready to take the ring in the new Starz wrestling drama, “Heels”.

On Sunday, the network debuted the first trailer for the upcoming series, which is set to premiere across all Starz platforms on Sunday, Aug. 15.

“Heels” stars Amell and Ludwig as Jack and Ace Spade, brothers struggling with their own lives and their late father’s pro wrestling legacy in small-town Georgia.

“You’re a washed up quarterback who couldn’t play in college. I’m a lawnmower salesman,” Jack tells Ace in the trailer. “It is not enough for me.”

When they decide to take to the ring for a good old-fashioned grudge match, it’s a “tale as old as time.” However, while the wrestling universe is easily delineated between heroes (aka “faces”) and villains (aka “heels”), the real word can be far less clean-cut. As the trailer promises, “People love the good guys as much as they hate the bad.”

The series also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Jack’s wife, who learns that she has to contend with the emotional stakes her in-laws have invested in their wrestling goals and the demands it puts on her family; Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Jack’s business partner and the logistical brains behind the local wrestling organization; Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Ace’s valet and love interest; Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, one of the best wrestlers in the circuit; two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison as Apocalypse, a been-around-the-block journeyman wrestler who’s been at it for decades; and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, a larger-than-life former wrestling star who is now a high-level pro wrestling scout.

The series is written by Michael Waldron (“Loki”) with Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse”) serving as showrunner.

“Heels” marks Amell’s first major TV role since saying goodbye to the CW’s “Arrow”, in which he played Oliver Queen (aka Green Arrow) since 2012. Meanwhile, Ludwig is fresh off the historical drama “Vikings”, which debuted its final season at the end of last year.

“Heels” premieres Sunday, Aug. 15 across all Starz platforms, including at 9 p.m. PT/ET on Starz.



