John Mayer Dines With Cazzie David In New York

John Mayer and Cazzie David headed out for a casual sushi dinner in New York.

The singer and daughter of Larry David went to Katsuya, joined by one other person for the platonic dinner.

According to E! News, Mayer is single but the dinner was not romantic.

David and Mayer have been friends for a few years, including her joining him on his Instagram Live show “Current Mood” where she grilled him on NSFW questions, like if he masturbates to his own music–Mayer claims he doesn’t.

However, Mayer did tell David he will play his music for girls he hooks up with.

“If it’s after a show and a girl asks me to sing ‘Your Body is a Wonderland,’ do you want to be the kind of guy who goes, ‘No,’ or do you want to be the kind of guy that goes like, ‘We’ve got the afternoon? You want to play along,” Mayer said.

Mayer has a lengthy dating history including Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift– who David has previously hung out with. Swift famously wrote the track “Dear John” about him and Simpson opened up about in her memoir that Mayer once “told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally.”

David’s famous exes include Pete Davidson. The two broke up in 2018.