‘American Idol’ Fans Slam Show As Fan-Favourites Are Booted Off While Arthur Gunn Returns

By Becca Longmire.

“American Idol” fans weren’t impressed as three fan-favourites exited the competition Sunday.

It was revealed that wildcard contestant, season 18 runner-up Arthur Gunn, had made it through to the Top 7 while Alyssa Wray, Cassandra Coleman, and Deshawn Goncalves were sent packing.

The trio’s respective performances on the Disney-themed episode failed to nab them enough votes to stay in the competition.

Social media users pointed out how unfair it was that Gunn, who belted out “Remember Me” from “Coco”, got to join the show, when Wray, Coleman, and Goncalves had worked so hard.

Despite the backlash, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan loved Gunn’s performance.

Perry gushed, “That was one of your best performances I’ve ever seen! The delivery, the notes, the enunciation, it was all there.

“I always love when you do your own thing because that’s who you are, you are Arthur Gunn through and through.

Bryan added, “You’re so authentic in your style, your vocal tones,” as Richie complimented Gunn on being able to take any sound and make it his own.

Gunn’s return came after the judges gave 10 season-18 contestants a chance to perform in a bid to join this season’s Top 10, given that no one got to perform on the stage last year due to the pandemic.

