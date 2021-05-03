‘American Idol’ Fans Slam Show As Fan-Favourites Are Booted Off While Arthur Gunn Returns

“American Idol” fans weren’t impressed as three fan-favourites exited the competition Sunday.

It was revealed that wildcard contestant, season 18 runner-up Arthur Gunn, had made it through to the Top 7 while Alyssa Wray, Cassandra Coleman, and Deshawn Goncalves were sent packing.

RELATED: Sofia Carson Performs ‘A Whole New World’ With Top 9 On ‘American Idol’

The trio’s respective performances on the Disney-themed episode failed to nab them enough votes to stay in the competition.

Social media users pointed out how unfair it was that Gunn, who belted out “Remember Me” from “Coco”, got to join the show, when Wray, Coleman, and Goncalves had worked so hard.

Arthur is great, but the fact he went through over Alyssa? or Cassandra? Come on! That's what I don't like about the twist. Yes, last year was different, but Arthur came in 2nd last season. It's like a big "fuck you" to those eliminated who fought hard ALL season #AmericanIdol — Alex M (@aalleexx101) May 3, 2021

america… do better. stop voting for arthur gunn. it’s unfair #AmericanIdol — katie | VAL DAY (@champagnevol6) May 3, 2021

@AmericanIdol not fair you brought back Arthur Gunn. Took away dreams of 3 other people who are better singers than him. He already had his chance last season! — Marcia Jacobson (@MushyJ) May 3, 2021

U were stunning and amazing! Shame on producers bringing Arthur gunn back 🤬 — BMountains (@BMountains4) May 3, 2021

I'm sorry @itsalyssawray and @casscoleman were robbed of the next spot on @AmericanIdol because the show thought it was perfectly fine for last year's runner-up to compete again. Arthur Gunn does not belong– don't even know if I'm going to watch anymore if he advances — Hillary Kenyon (@HillaryKenyon) May 3, 2021

I still don’t understand why Arthur Gunn is in the Top 10, or even why’d they even take him back? Are ya’ll trippin’? He was last year’s runner-up 🗣 how is that even okay? #AmericanIdol really ruined it this year. — reina (@reinaelissandra) May 3, 2021

Arthur basically stole this spot from some of the best singers. He had his chance. And then he acted so clueless and couldn’t even stand and clap for the ones that actually sounded good. #americanidol — Ce'ce ღ (@Ceara_Lashae) May 3, 2021

Despite the backlash, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan loved Gunn’s performance.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Alum Avalon Young Raising Money For Brain Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis

Perry gushed, “That was one of your best performances I’ve ever seen! The delivery, the notes, the enunciation, it was all there.

“I always love when you do your own thing because that’s who you are, you are Arthur Gunn through and through.

Bryan added, “You’re so authentic in your style, your vocal tones,” as Richie complimented Gunn on being able to take any sound and make it his own.

Gunn’s return came after the judges gave 10 season-18 contestants a chance to perform in a bid to join this season’s Top 10, given that no one got to perform on the stage last year due to the pandemic.