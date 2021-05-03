Will Smith Admits He’s ‘In The Worst Shape Of My Life’ As He Shares Shirtless Photo

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Will Smith is getting real with his Instagram followers.

The actor shared a shirtless selfie on Sunday, insisting he was “in the worst shape” of his life.

Smith donned an unzipped jacket, black underwear and some slippers for the photo.

RELATED: Will Smith And Antoine Fuqua’s Movie ‘Emancipation’ Pulls Out Of Georgia Over Voting-Rights Law

Lewis Hamilton and Questlove were among the celebs commenting on the post, saying how amazing it was.

Credit: Instagram/Will Smith

Ava DuVernay posted, “I see no ‘worst’ here,” as Steve Aoki wrote, “Hahahhahahaha that face [it] fits the caption so well.”

RELATED: Will Smith Says He’s Been Called The N-Word ‘Five Or Six Times,’ But Never ‘By A Smart Person’

Smith’s latest post comes after he joked about on-set life during a pandemic: